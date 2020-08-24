LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Up 7.1%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.74. 12,105,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,009% from the average session volume of 1,091,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a current ratio of 16.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

