Loki Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00004417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market cap of $25.82 million and $57,089.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,770.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.99 or 0.03457621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.86 or 0.02471046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00525798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00797549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00696240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00058151 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 49,656,885 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

