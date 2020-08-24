Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Trading Up 6.9%

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 143,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 191,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Separately, Sidoti boosted their target price on Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $336.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.96.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lydall by 225.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 136.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 26.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

