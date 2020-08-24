MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,765.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.61 or 0.03455856 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.02475470 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00529334 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00800209 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010770 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00058424 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00684408 BTC.
- Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015490 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile
MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading
MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
