Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/13/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

8/11/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

7/11/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.67. 352,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,160. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.64. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72,642 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 821,160 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

