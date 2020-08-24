MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Up 6.7%

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.85. 7,586,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 21,627,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFA. JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a negative net margin of 116.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

In other news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 171,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,939.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,491,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 1,538,528 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,338,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

