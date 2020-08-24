MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading Up 5.2%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 16,929,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 22,942,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $263,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 243,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 479.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 83,289 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

