MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading Up 5.2%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 16,929,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 22,942,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $263,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 243,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 479.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 83,289 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

