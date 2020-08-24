MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Up 4.3%

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.43.

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

