MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Up 4.3%

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.43.

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MISSION VY BANC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISSION VY BANC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit