Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.88. 13,121,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,793,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

In other Moderna news, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $12,322,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,853,858.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 125,044 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $8,320,427.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,607.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,465,465 shares of company stock valued at $93,312,750. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit