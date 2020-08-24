Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.88. 13,121,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,793,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

In other Moderna news, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $12,322,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,853,858.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 125,044 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $8,320,427.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,607.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,465,465 shares of company stock valued at $93,312,750. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

