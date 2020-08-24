Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,391. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,915 shares of company stock worth $10,173,824. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

