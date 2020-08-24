Monero Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $6.41 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $328.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00797549 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004765 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

