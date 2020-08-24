Monero (XMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81.03 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Monero has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $81.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $93.88 or 0.00797549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Braziliex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Monero has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002841 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,676,068 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, CoinEx, Mercatox, Bittrex, Ovis, Bitfinex, Coinut, Exmo, Instant Bitex, Bitlish, SouthXchange, B2BX, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, Graviex, BitBay, Cryptopia, Poloniex, DragonEX, Braziliex, Coindeal, Crex24, Bitbns, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Liquid, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, OKEx, Tux Exchange, Binance, BTC Trade UA, OpenLedger DEX, Nanex, Bithumb, Cryptomate, HitBTC and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.