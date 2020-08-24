Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 29,416 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 29,416 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $152,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,879,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,837. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

