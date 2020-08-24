Nestree (EGG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $827,762.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $827,762.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,076,189,181 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

