NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 7.7%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.67. 607,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,945,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 165,946 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,116.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,839,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,553,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

