NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.97. 97,965,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 83,058,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 919.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 200,762 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 100.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 839,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

