Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $726.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.08 or 0.01726039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00155245 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

