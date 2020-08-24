Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Up 7.5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 10,806,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,937,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

