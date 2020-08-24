Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Trading Up 7.6%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 48,268,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 37,071,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,760,000 after buying an additional 3,481,322 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,791,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,847,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after buying an additional 2,847,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,196,000 after buying an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after buying an additional 1,283,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 1,267,471 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

