Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 737,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 252,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

