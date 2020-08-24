NV5 Global (NVEE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) recently:

8/24/2020 – NV5 Global was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – NV5 Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2020 – NV5 Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

8/7/2020 – NV5 Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

7/24/2020 – NV5 Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2020 – NV5 Global was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NVEE traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.51. 105,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $687.93 million, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. NV5 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $76.20.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,090.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,380 shares of company stock valued at $600,280. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NV5 Global by 106.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

