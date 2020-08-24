Nvwm LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,978,000 after buying an additional 275,711 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

D traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

