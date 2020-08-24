Nvwm LLC Acquires 7,346 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2,448.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 15,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 329,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter.

TER stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,390. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

