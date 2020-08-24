Nvwm LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $344.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,521. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $346.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

