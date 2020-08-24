Nvwm LLC Buys 2,906 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 123.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,082,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.44. 539,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.62 and its 200 day moving average is $256.76. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

