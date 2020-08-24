Nvwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 151.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 77,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 126.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $3,435,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.19.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,295. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average is $171.06. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

