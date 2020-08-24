Nvwm LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 267,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 18.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 24,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,686. The stock has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.57. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $239.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

