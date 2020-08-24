Nvwm LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $695.74. The company had a trading volume of 527,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,554. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $704.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $657.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.89.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $31,010,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

