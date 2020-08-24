Nvwm LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.08. 37,977,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,773,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 156.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,635 shares of company stock worth $44,023,536 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

