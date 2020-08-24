Nvwm LLC Invests $668,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,048. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.