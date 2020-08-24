Nvwm LLC Invests $668,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,048. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit