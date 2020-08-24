Nvwm LLC Purchases 13,152 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 318.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $562,325.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,646.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.72. 10,626,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,807,690. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

