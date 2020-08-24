Nvwm LLC Purchases 305 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,960,000 after buying an additional 1,135,106 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $214,389,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,228,000 after purchasing an additional 536,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,313,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,117,000 after buying an additional 136,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after buying an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.85. 1,774,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

