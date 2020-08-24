Nvwm LLC Purchases 7,710 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3,352.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after buying an additional 1,827,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,309,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.56. 2,042,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $195.09. The company has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

