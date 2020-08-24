Nvwm LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 969.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,299. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $126.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

