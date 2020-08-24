Nvwm LLC Sells 183 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Novocure by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Novocure by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Novocure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 790,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,312. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.30 and a beta of 1.62. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $2,879,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,822,612.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,663. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

