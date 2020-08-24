Nvwm LLC Sells 74 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

