Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 7.6%

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.40. 1,759,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,828,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on OII. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $498.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.