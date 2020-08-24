OmiseGO Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Coinone, ZB.COM and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00035299 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004482 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Poloniex, Crex24, Kucoin, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Braziliex, BitMart, CoinExchange, C2CX, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Gate.io, DragonEX, Hotbit, BitBay, Bittrex, Ethfinex, AirSwap, TDAX, Mercatox, Huobi, FCoin, OKEx, COSS, ChaoEX, IDEX, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Tidex, GOPAX, Liqui, Kyber Network, Koinex, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Independent Reserve, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, CoinTiger, BX Thailand, OTCBTC, B2BX, Bit-Z, BitForex, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Upbit, BigONE, Cobinhood, Binance, IDCM, Coinsuper, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Bancor Network, CoinBene, Exmo, Neraex, IDAX, Coinone, Iquant, Coinnest, Ovis, DDEX, DigiFinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

