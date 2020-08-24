Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,021 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.68. 5,859,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,148,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

