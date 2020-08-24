Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.06 Million Stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,185 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of SPX Flow worth $18,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOW. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 67.2% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,234,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 898,144 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 50.4% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 448,366 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 22.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,379,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,634,000 after purchasing an additional 440,889 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 215,942.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

NYSE FLOW traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $45.05. 128,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.89.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.