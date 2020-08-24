Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,405 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,172,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

