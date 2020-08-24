Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 447,309 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Liberty Global worth $28,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.65. 3,010,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,917. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

