Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 272,029 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group accounts for 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $32,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,845,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after buying an additional 69,082 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,063,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after buying an additional 418,281 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,570,000 after buying an additional 1,509,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,855,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,036,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra lowered their target price on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $15.39. 2,626,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

