Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) shot up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.20. 2,106,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,206,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 287,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

