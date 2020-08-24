PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) rose 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 900,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,358,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 390,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 77.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 37.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

