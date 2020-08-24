Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1,428.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.63. 2,480,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,465. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

