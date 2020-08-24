PonziCoin Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One PonziCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PonziCoin has a market cap of $805.46 and $3.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.01722993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00190642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00152027 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

