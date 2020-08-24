Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Populous has a total market cap of $21.75 million and $1.13 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003469 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00128980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.13 or 0.01725702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00191716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00154167 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Livecoin, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Binance, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.