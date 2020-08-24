Premier Global Infrastructure Trust (LON:PGIT) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.90 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). Approximately 14,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 27,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.73).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.27%.

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

