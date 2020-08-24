ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $35.08. Approximately 124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

